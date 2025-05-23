George Hill five-wicket haul helps Yorkshire bowl out Nottinghamshire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Hill’s five-wicket haul helped Yorkshire bowl out Rothesay County Championship leaders Nottinghamshire for 228 on the opening day of their match at Headingley.

Hill claimed five for 40 as Yorkshire made a promising start to their bid for their second win of the season, but the visitors hit back to leave the hosts on 10 for two, 218 runs behind, at the close.

Nottinghamshire’s Ben Slater (52) and Joe Clarke (64) both made half-centuries before Yorkshire openers Adam Lyth and Finaly Bean were both dismissed for two by Muhammad Abbas.

Defending champions Surrey trail Essex by 123 runs with seven wickets remaining at The Oval after restricting the visitors to 217.

New Zealand all-rounder Nathan Smith claimed three for 53 as Essex were all out in the 63rd over before Kurtis Patterson’s 51 helped Surrey to 94 for three in reply.

Warwickshire could go top of the table with victory over Worcestershire, but they were bowled out for 227 at New Road – Tom Taylor took four for 37 – and the hosts reached 53 without loss to trail by 174 going into the second day.

Durham wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson hit a half-century as his side were all out for 277 before reducing Somerset to 63 for three, with the visitors trailing by 214 runs at The Riverside.

Sussex bowler Henry Crocombe’s four for 27 helped skittle Hampshire for 154 at the Utilita Bowl and with big scores hard to come by in Division One, the visitors laboured to 110 for five in replay.

In Division Two, leaders Leicester reached 59 for two after Logan van Beek and Josh Hull had both taken three wickets to restrict winless Lancashire to 206 all out.

Second-placed Derbyshire bucked the nationwide trend with the bat as they made a promising start to their match against Kent, reaching 352 for two thanks to opener Caleb Jewell’s unbeaten 152 and Harry Came’s 89.

Glamorgan pair Sam Northeast (122) and Kiran Carlson (109) put on 228 for the fifth wicket as their side reached 334 for seven against Middlesex in Cardiff.

Saif Zaib struck 16 fours in his 141 not out and James Sales made 81 to help Northamptonshire on to 327 for six at close against Gloucestershire.