Yorkshire mourn the loss of their ‘beloved’ Dickie Bird at the age of 92

Harold ‘Dickie’ Bird, who transcended his role as a Test umpire to become one of the most recognisable figures in his sport, has died peacefully at the age of 92.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club said it was with “profound sadness” that they announced the death of Bird, their club president since 2014, describing him as “one of the greatest characters in Yorkshire’s history.”

Bird retired from a modest playing career at the age of 32 and officiated a county match for the first time in 1970, a career move that would come to define him.

By the time he retired, having officiated in 66 Test matches and three World Cup finals, Bird had become bigger than cricket, selling over a million copies of his autobiography and appearing on the BBC’s Desert Island Discs – for which his book of choice was the Wisden Almanack.

Yorkshire said in a statement: “It is with profound sadness that The Yorkshire County Cricket Club announces the passing of Harold Dennis ‘Dickie’ Bird MBE OBE, one of cricket’s most beloved figures, who died peacefully at home at the age of 92.

“Dickie Bird enjoyed an illustrious career as an international umpire, writing his name into history as the most famous and popular official in the game’s history.

“He is synonymous with Yorkshire Cricket, where he has been one of the most loyal supporters. In 2014, he was named President of The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, a role he held with pride and distinction, with the club winning two County Championship titles during his tenure.

“Born on 19 April 1933 in Barnsley, Yorkshire, Dickie Bird’s life was defined by his unwavering dedication to cricket.

“A former first-class cricketer for Yorkshire and Leicestershire, Bird’s playing career was cut short by injury, but his legacy was truly forged in his role as an international umpire.

“Over a distinguished career, he officiated in 66 Test matches and 69 One Day Internationals, including three World Cup finals — earning the admiration of players and fans alike for his integrity, humour, and unmistakable style.

“Dickie Bird became a national treasure, known not only for his umpiring excellence but also for his eccentricities and warmth.

“He was appointed an MBE in 1986 and an OBE in 2012 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to cricket. He leaves behind a legacy of sportsmanship, humility, and joy — and a legion of admirers across generations.

“The thoughts of everyone at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club are with Dickie’s family and friends during this time.

“He will be truly missed by all at the Club having spent an incredible amount of time in support of everyone here and will be remembered as one the greatest characters in Yorkshire’s history.”

Former Yorkshire batter and England captain Michael Vaughan said on X: “Such a sad loss…Mr Yorkshire will always be remembered.”

Yorkshire chair Colin Graves told TalkSport: “It’s a sad day. He was a brilliant guy who loved being part of the Yorkshire set-up and everything we do here. He will be sadly missed at Headingley.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board said it was “deeply saddened” by the death of Bird, while Barnsley Football Club, of whom Bird was a keen supporter and attended their match against Reading just 10 days ago, will hold a minute’s applause prior to Tuesday’s Carabao Cup fixture against Brighton.