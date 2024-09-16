Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny linked with move into cricket

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny who co-own Wrexham AFC, have reportedly been in contact with Glamorgan over buying a stake in Cardiff-based Hundred side Welsh Fire.

Hollywood actor Reynolds and McElhenny have been owners for the rise of the Red Dragons from the National League to League One with back-to-back promotions, all of which has been documented and shown around the world in a series on Disney+.

Wrexham have accumulated a following far beyond their corner of north Wales because of their high-profile owners and documentary including going on a pre-season tour of the United States and playing against Chelsea and Bournemouth, but the owners are now linked with expanding their own sporting ventures.

The England and Wales Cricket Board started the formal process for securing private investment in its flagship competition the Hundred in September, with the process overseen by American investment bank Raine.

Glamorgan’s ground at Sophia Gardens has hosted international matches, but is the smallest of any of the eight venues in the Hundred, and Welsh Fire are expected to be the cheapest franchise to buy, with reports estimating their value at £30m.

The county Glamorgan will be given a controlling 51 per cent stake in Welsh Fire by the ECB, with the other 49 per cent being sold to private investors, although the county can choose to sell their stake at their discretion.

When asked about the prospect of Reynolds and McElhenny buying a stake in the club, Dan Cherry, the club’s chief executive told ESPNcricinfo: “It is a feasible option. Contact’s been made.

“There’s not been anything substantial come back yet, but we’re in the process and I know that they’ll certainly be included in any process that we’ve got going forward.

“All bids and offers that are going to come in are going to be interesting to us, and we’re going to have to evaluate what the best bid is for us.

“There’s obvious interest in what Ryan Reynolds and the guys have done at Wrexham, which has been fantastic for football in North Wales.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean to say that it’ll be the right option for us, but if they’re interested in talking to us, obviously it’s an exciting proposition.”