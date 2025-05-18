Matthew Waite claims six as Worcestershire beat Essex for first win of season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matthew Waite starred with the ball as Worcestershire claimed their first win of the Rothesay County Championship season by beating Essex by 225 runs on day three at New Road.

Having been bowled out for 134 for a lead of 335, Worcestershire dismissed the visitors for 110, with seamer Waite taking a career-best six for 19, adding to his three wickets in Essex’s first innings.

Hampshire won for the first time since the opening round of Division One fixtures and ended Warwickshire’s unbeaten start as they triumphed by 89 runs at Edgbaston.

James Fuller took five scalps as Warwickshire, chasing 310, were dismissed for 220.

Captain Lewis Gregory hit an unbeaten 89 to see Somerset to a five-wicket win over Sussex at Taunton.

Somerset had been set a target of 150 after Sussex, following on, had made 335 featuring 82 not out from their skipper John Simpson.

The hosts slipped to 30 for three, Ollie Robinson striking twice, but makeshift opener Gregory stood firm to guide Somerset to their second successive win.

Champions Surrey looked to be nearing an innings victory over Yorkshire at the Oval as three late wickets left the visitors on 185 for six, still trailing by 72 runs.

Yorkshire had been 167 for three but the dismissal of James Wharton for 67 was quickly followed by George Hill and Jordan Buckingham for ducks, leaving visiting captain Jonny Bairstow (64 not out) with only the tail for comfort on the final day.

Ollie Robinson (141), Graham Clark (121) and Emilio Gay (104) each posted centuries as Durham made a club-record 664 in their match against leaders Nottinghamshire at Chester-le-Street.

Their lead stood at 190 at stumps, with the away side on 67 for one in their second innings.

In Division Two, leaders Leicestershire beat Middlesex by seven wickets for their first red-ball win at Lord’s in 45 years.

Three wickets apiece from Ben Green and Logan van Beek helped the Foxes bowl out their opponents for 143 before Leicestershire eased their way to their target of 102.

There was also victory inside three days for Glamorgan as they defeated Northamptonshire in Cardiff.

The Welsh side got the 66 runs they needed for the loss of two wickets after Northamptonshire’s second-innings 304, in which Saif Zaib (71), Lewis McManus (66) Luke Procter (56) made half-centuries.

James Anderson took another wicket for Lancashire in their match against Derbyshire at Old Trafford as he continued his first competitive outing since his international retirement last year.

The England great ousted Zak Chappell for his third scalp of an innings in which Derbyshire made 314, with Brooke Guest hitting 77. Lancashire then reached 141 for six at close of play for a 285-run lead.

At Bristol, Cameron Green (128) and James Bracey (127) registered tons as Gloucestershire’s made 516 in reply to 424 from Kent, who were then 43 runs ahead at stumps at 135 for four.