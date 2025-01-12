England suffer four-wicket defeat in opening ODI of Women’s Ashes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heather Knight believes there are little things England can “sharpen up on” following their defeat to Australia in the Women’s Ashes opener.

The tourists fell to a four-wicket loss in the first ODI at the North Sydney Oval as Australia took a two-point advantage in the multi-format series.

After being sent into bat first, England were all out for 204, with skipper Knight top-scoring with 39.

Spearheaded by captain Alyssa Healy, who posted 70 before being bowled by Charlie Dean, Australia chased down the target with 67 balls to spare.

The second ODI takes place at Junction Oval in Melbourne on Tuesday and ahead of that contest, Knight believes her side are “not far off”.

When asked about England’s bowling performance at the post-match presentation, Knight replied: “Really pleased, it fell over really in that game, if we could nab a few of those wickets we felt we could really squeeze them and be on top.

“Bad toss to lose, I think, it seamed around a little bit at the top and the pitch dried out as the day went on, but really pleased with how the bowlers went about it, that wicket-taking mindset.

“Lauren Bell, I think that’s the best I’ve seen her bowl in an England shirt, probably didn’t get the wickets that she deserved but she was outstanding.

“Good control of her line and length and a little bit of movement off the pitch as well.

open image in gallery England were all out for 204 (Rick Rycroft/AP) ( AP )

“Really pleased, really close, we’re not far off, little things we can sharpen up on to be better in Melbourne.”

Knight put on 50 for the second wicket with Tammy Beaumont before Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Amy Jones kept the pressure on with a 51-run partnership.

However, none of England’s batters broke past a score of 40 and Knight hopes they can be more ruthless with the bat.

She said: “I think we did some stuff really well in this match.

“I think with the bat – including myself – a few of us got off to starts and didn’t go on to get that big score or really big partnership, that’s something we can look to do a little bit better.

“Be a bit more ruthless when we do get in to really get that big score, that wicket it didn’t always feel like you were in, there was always a little bit in it throughout the innings.

“We get another 20 runs there and we’re really in the game.”

Australia worked well to dismiss England inside 44 overs and Ashleigh Gardner was the pick of the bowlers with three for 19.

After Healy’s impressive knock, all-rounder Gardner then posted an unbeaten 42 to see her side over the line.

Speaking about the performance, skipper Healy said: “Pretty happy, always some little areas to work on, but to come here and take two points heading to Junction is obviously a positive.”