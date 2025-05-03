Joe Root lifts Yorkshire but Warwickshire close on victory at Headingley

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yorkshire batter Joe Root posted a fine knock of 90 before Warwickshire ended day two of the County Championship clash at Headingley requiring 170 runs for victory.

Despite the best efforts of Root, who was dismissed for just one on Friday, the hosts were bowled out for 232 in their second innings.

Seamer Ethan Bamber added four wickets to his five in the first innings before Warwickshire closed on 15 without loss three overs into their chase.

Jordan Cox’s unbeaten half-century helped Essex take control against Somerset at Taunton.

The England batter finished day two on 61, with his side 163 for four in their second innings and leading by 224 runs.

Somerset’s pursuit of a first win of the season was again undermined by struggles with the bat, with Essex off-spinner Simon Harmer claiming four for 43 to help dismiss the home side for 145 in 46.3 overs.

At Southampton, batting all-rounder Graham Clark registered a career-best 160 as Durham posted a first-innings total of 511 against Hampshire.

England spinner Liam Dawson eventually caught and bowled Clark – who resumed on 110 – to claim the fourth of his five wickets.

Spearheaded by an unbeaten 54 from Mark Stoneman, the hosts reached 112 for one at stumps – trailing by 399 runs.

In Division Two, Zak Crawley’s 63 was backed up by an unbeaten 103 from captain Daniel Bell-Drummond as Kent built a 117-run lead against Middlesex before bad light ended play early at Lord’s.

Kent closed on 226 for four, adding to a first-innings total of 129, after Ryan Higgins’ half-century helped the hosts to 238 all out.

Unbeaten half-centuries from Ollie Price (54) and Miles Hammond (57) guided Gloucestershire to 172 for two against Lancashire.

The away team will resume with deficit of 266 runs at Old Trafford after Lancashire – inspired by 167 from Marcus Harris – registered 450 all out.

Ben Sanderson took five wickets for Northamptonshire to give them hope but hosts Leicestershire, at 96 for six in their second innings, lead by 209.

Andy Gorvin impressed as Glamorgan pressed for a Derbyshire follow-on at Sophia Gardens.

The seamer managed a dogged 39 with the bat as part of the hosts’ first-innings score of 431 before taking four for 49 to limit the visitors, who trail by 216 runs, to 215 for seven.