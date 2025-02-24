Record-breaking Virat Kohli leads India to Champions Trophy victory over Pakistan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virat Kohli took the plaudits for becoming the fastest to reach 14,000 runs in one-day internationals (ODIs) on Sunday but he was also proud of his work in the field after the 36-year-old broke a national record that stood for more than two decades.

Kohli's diving catch to dismiss Naseem Shah during India's Champions Trophy win over Pakistan was his 157th in ODIs, moving him ahead of Mohammad Azharuddin for the most outfield catches in the format by an Indian player. Azharuddin took his last ODI catch for India in 2000.

Kohli also caught Khushdil Shah in Pakistan's final over to take his tally to 158, the third highest in the world, two shy of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene holds the record with 218.

"My job is to focus on my skill and to be able to do the job for the team as much as I can," said Kohli, who was named player of the match after India won by six wickets.

"And I think one of the key notes there is I kept telling myself in the field, whenever I was feeling a bit down, that I'm going to put my 100% on every ball that I field and some time I will get the rewards for the hard work that I'm putting in on the ground.

"That's why I take a lot of pride in working hard and running around the field."

Kohli also holds the record for most ODI centuries and scored his 51st on Sunday, his first in the format since November 2023.

On Sunday, Kohli became the fastest batter and third man to reach 14,000 runs in one-day international cricket.

Kohli started the day on 13,985 runs and was batting in his 287th innings in India's Group A game against Pakistan at the Champions Trophy.

He powered the chase to finish on 100 not out — hitting the winning boundary — as India beat Pakistan by six wickets with 45 balls remaining.

"We lost Rohit (Sharma) early and my job was to control the middle overs against spin without taking too many risks," Kohli said. "It allowed me to play my usual ODI game."

India's Sachin Tendulkar was the previous quickest batter to reach 14,000 ODI runs, taking 350 innings. Tendulkar still tops the overall ODI runs scored with 18,426 in 452 innings. Another retired batting great, Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara, finished his career with 14,234 runs in 380 innings.

Reuters