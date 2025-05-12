Virat Kohli retires from test match cricket ahead of England series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Indian great Virat Kohli has retired from test match cricket ahead of the series in England this summer.

The 36-year-old, who made his debut 14 years ago, follows former Indian captain Rohit Sharma (38), into retirement after speculation about his future grew over the last few days.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had hoped to keep Kohli on board for the series against England this summer but the former captain felt the time was right to hang up his whites.

He announced his retirement on social media and says that test cricket ‘helped shape who he is as a person’ and ‘taught him lessons he’ll carry for life’.

Kohli wrote on Instagram: “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.

“There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.

“As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for.

“I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way.

“I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off.”

After excelling in ODI cricket for India, Kohli made his test match debut on 20 June 2011 against the West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston and made a lacklustre start to his test career with scores of just 4 and 15 in his two innings.

However, he quickly settled into the format and, with his aggressive temperament and unbridled skill, became one of the best batters in world cricket over the longest format of the game.

In 2014 he took over the captaincy from MS Dhoni and became the face of Indian cricket, leading the team for eight years until 2022 when he handed the reigns over to Sharma following a lean period with the bat.

Kohli played 123 tests over 14 years and scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85. He was regularly held in high regard across the world and was bracketed as one of the ‘fab four’ test match batters alongside New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, Australia’s Steve Smith and England’s Joe Root.

He stands fourth in India’s all-time list of test run scorers, with his innings including 30 centuries and a highest total of 254 not out against South Africa in 2019.

Kohli scored his most recent century against Australia in Perth in November but that was his only big score of the series and his first test ton since the summer of 2023.

Kohli retired from the international T20 format after India’s World Cup victory last year.

India are due to head to England for a five-match series this summer beginning on June 20 and the retirements of Kohli and Sharma leave the BCCI wil big shoes to fill ahead of the tour.