Tymal Mills not allowed to have OnlyFans logo on bat in Hundred

England fast bowler Tymal Mills will be prohibited from slapping a logo promoting his OnlyFans account on his bat during The Hundred.

The Southern Brave star announced he was joining the platform last week, providing content that would give subscribers "a closer, more personal look into life as a professional cricketer". The website is known for hosting sexually explicit content but Mills says his channel and the content he produces is “completely safe”.

Mills, who is the leading all-time men’s wicket taker in The Hundred, had not yet displayed the OnlyFans logo in his two appearances in the competition, but would require approval from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) if he was to do so.

The Sussex Sharks captain did indeed make an effort to gain permission according to City AM, but his request was denied. It’s understood that the reason for this was that organisers do not believe OnlyFans aligns with the family-friendly values of The Hundred.

It’s said that Mills understands the decision. The ECB have been contacted for comment.

The 33-year-old has previously competed in 16 T20 internationals for his country and was part of the England squad that won the T20 World Cup in 2022.

Mills was instrumental in Southern Brave’s opening Hundred win last week, taking 3-22 before bagging a crucial six runs in a one-wicket victory over Manchester Originals.

Southern Brave have since beaten Birmingham Phoenix by a comfortable nine wickets and their next outing will come against the Northern Superchargers, who lost to Trent Rockets last time out.