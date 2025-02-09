Tom Banton called up by England as injury cover for Jacob Bethell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jacob Bethell has emerged as a major doubt for the Champions Trophy, leading England to call up Tom Banton after a three-year absence for their tour-ending ODI against India on Wednesday.

Bethell only made his England debut in September but has featured 22 times in all formats and impressed to such a degree that there is a persuasive case he should be first choice in Tests, ODIs and T20s.

However, the all-rounder injured his left hamstring when making a composed fifty in the first ODI in Nagpur on Thursday and was absent in Cuttack on Sunday as England tried to level the series.

While England announced Bethell will have a further assessment on Monday, it is understood he has had a scan and there are fears he is not only set to miss the third ODI but the Champions Trophy, too.

England are more optimistic about the prognosis of wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, sidelined since midway through the T20 series with a calf problem but who could return in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

But with their Champions Trophy opener against Australia on February 22 in Lahore, Pakistan, England are unlikely to take any major risks, leading to them summoning Banton to India.

Banton last played for England in January 2022 but the top-order batter who can double as wicketkeeper cover will arrive in India on Monday.

Still only 26, Banton burst on to the scene with a breakout domestic summer for Somerset in 2019 and made 20 appearances for England, with three fifties, before dropping out of contention.

However, he stood out in red and white-ball cricket last summer for Somerset and Trent Rockets and has amassed 493 runs at an average of 54.77 in the International League T20 in the United Arab Emirates.

As well as Smith and Bethell missing Sunday’s second ODI in Cuttack, England rested Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer owing to minor toe and hand injuries, leading to assistant coaches and former internationals Paul Collingwood and Marcus Trescothick being named among the substitute fielders.