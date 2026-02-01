Tom Banton stakes World Cup claim as England seal series win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Banton underlined his World Cup credentials by firing England to a series-clinching six-wicket DLS victory in the second T20 against Sri Lanka in Kandy.

England were set a challenging revised target after rain interrupted their chase of 190 but Banton crashed 54 from just 33 balls to clinch an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

The 27-year-old is likely competing for his spot at number four with Ben Duckett – absent with a finger injury – when England open their T20 World Cup campaign on February 8.

Pavan Rathnayake’s 40 led Sri Lanka to an impressive 189 for five but they could not halt England’s firepower in the closing stages.

It was a special night for Jos Buttler, who broke James Anderson’s record of England appearances across all formats with his 402nd cap.

England’s victory in the series-opener on Friday was overshadowed after captain Harry Brook issued a statement admitting he had lied when he said he was on his own during the altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand, for which he was fined.

England’s World Cup preparations in Sri Lanka have otherwise gone well – with T20 victory backing up their ODI series win in Colombo.

Buttler has played 57 Tests, 199 ODIs and now 146 T20 matches and is England’s record run-scorer in the shortest format.

Beginning England’s testing chase, Buttler eased his first two balls for four but soon lost his opening partner as Phil Salt chipped Matheesha Pathirana to short third for one.

Bethell edged behind for 13 as England reached 57 for two when heavy rain began, 12 shy of the DLS par score.

After an hour-and-13-minute delay, England’s target was revised to 168 in 17 overs – meaning they needed 111 from just 58 balls.

Eshan Malinga injured himself with the first ball before Buttler’s charge was ended on 39 as he sliced Dunith Wellalage and Rathnayake brilliantly caught him in the deep.

Banton cracked his third huge six before Brook took over, pulling Wanindu Hasaranga across the rope before launching Pathirana for two more in the following over.

He reduced England’s target to a manageable 38 from 27 balls when he paddled Pathirana to Hasaranga to depart for 36 from 12 deliveries.

Banton reached fifty from 29 balls to stake his claim for a World Cup starting spot as he and Sam Curran guided England over the line with two balls to spare.

Brook had earlier won the toss and chose to bowl.

Curran claimed England’s second T20 hat-trick on Friday but only after his first two overs went for 35 and he fared little better with the new ball here as his opener disappeared for 14.

Pathum Nissanka crashed Jofra Archer’s second ball out of the stadium and Sri Lanka were on 35 after two overs.

Nissanka raced to 34 before he was bowled by Archer but Kamil Mishara and Kusal Mendis steered Sri Lanka to 102 for one at halfway.

Will Jacks removed Mishara for 36 but Jamie Overton’s second over went for 21 – Rathnayake hitting a six and four from his first two balls before being dropped by Banton.

Mendis fell to Liam Dawson for 32 and Adil Rashid bamboozled Dasun Shanaka with a googly, trapped lbw for one.

Rathnayake made 40 from 22 balls as he and Charith Asalanka (28) lifted Sri Lanka to an imposing score.

England, with the World Cup in mind, may have concerns over their seam attack with Archer, Curran and Overton’s combined eight overs leaking 103.