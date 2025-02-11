Todd Boehly buys stake in Hundred franchise Trent Rockets
The Chelsea owner’s Cain International group has paid nearly £40million for 49 per cent of the Nottingham-based team.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has joined the ranks of investors in the Hundred after his Cain International group agreed to pay nearly £40million for a stake in Trent Rockets.
Rockets, who are based at Nottinghamshire’s Trent Bridge, became the seventh of the eight teams to go to auction and attracted a winning bid for a 49 per cent minority holding.
Boehly had shown early interest in Lord’s outfit London Spirit, which eventually drew a startling overall valuation of over £290m, but has now landed the Rockets for a less than a third of the price.
Based on this figures the full 100 per cent of the side would come to just under £80m. That means the running tally of valuations for the seven teams stands in the region of £850m, with Southern Brave set to follow close behind.
Delhi Capitals owners GMR, which recently bought out the Brave’s host county Hampshire, are heavily favoured to tie up that deal and complete an astonishing influx of money into the English and Welsh game.
A period of exclusivity between the counties and their prospective investors will now ensue as details of each deal are finalised.