Victory over England a ‘nice way to fade out’ for Tim Southee

New Zealand great Tim Southee celebrated “a nice way to fade out” as he bowed out of international cricket on a winning note against England.

The veteran seamer retired with a memorable send off at his home ground of Seddon Park, bowling from the temporarily renamed Tim Southee End and taking his 391st, and final, Test wicket in the form of Jacob Bethell.

A whopping 423-run win over the side he has played against more times than any other was the perfect way to bow out and after the game he was honoured with a speech from Sir Richard Hadlee – the only man with more Test wickets for the Black Caps.

As the two sides mingled and shared drinks on the pitch afterwards there was even a warm tribute from Brendon McCullum, once Southee’s captain with New Zealand and now England’s head coach.

“It feels pretty special to win by 400-odd runs against brilliant opposition in England. It’s a nice way to fade out after an incredible journey,” he said.

“It has been an enjoyable few days and I’ll certainly miss feelings like these. Every opportunity to play for New Zealand is a special moment and I’ve been very fortunate to do it almost 400 times. I’m very honoured and very privileged to have fulfilled my childhood dream.

“The game has been brilliant to me and it’s all I’ve known since I was 19… what a way to go out.”

Southee lost on his Test debut against England in Napier all the way back in 2007, but was able to settle the score on his farewell appearance.

“Ups and downs are part of the journey, they make you the cricketer you are and the person you become,” he said.

“It’s been a great ride and I’ve got 17 years of memories to take with me.”