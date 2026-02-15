Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

West Indies dominate Nepal to book Super Eight slot as USA beat Namibia at T20 World Cup

Jason Holder’s four-for led a strong bowling performance from the West Indies, who remain unbeaten at the tournament

The West Indies remain unbeaten at the T20 World Cup
The West Indies remain unbeaten at the T20 World Cup (AP)

Jason Holder took four wickets and Shai Hope scored an unbeaten half-century as the West Indies reached the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup with a nine-wicket win over Nepal.

Holder was key in reducing Nepal to 133 for eight, taking four wickets for 27 runs including the scalp of top-scorer Dipendra Singh Airee, who hit 58 from 47 deliveries.

Although Brandon King fell to Nandan Yadav for 22, the West Indies eased to victory as Hope and Shimron Hetmyer put on an unbeaten 91-run partnership from 59 deliveries.

Skipper Hope scored 61 runs, while Hetmyer finished just short of a half-century with 46 as they comfortably reached the target with 28 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, Sanjay Krishnamurthi and Shadley van Schalkwyk combined to steer the United States to a 31-run T20 World Cup victory over Namibia.

Sanjay Krishnamurthi's unbeaten half-century powered the USA to an unassailable total
Sanjay Krishnamurthi's unbeaten half-century powered the USA to an unassailable total (AFP via Getty Images)

The Americans posted 199 for four from their 20 overs, Krishnamurthi leading the way with an unbeaten 33-ball 68 which included six sixes after opener Monank Patel had provided a quickfire 52.

Opener Louren Steenkamp hit 58 with support from Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (28) and JJ Smit (31) in a positive start to Namibia's reply, but they were unable to sustain the early momentum with Van Schalkwyk's two for 30 the pick of the bowling as they managed just 168 for six.

PA

