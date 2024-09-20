Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Surrey seal third successive County Championship title

Surrey have become the first county to win three straight championships since Yorkshire between 1966-1968.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 20 September 2024 06:36
Surrey have won their third straight County Championship (Adam Davy/PA)
Surrey have won their third straight County Championship (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Surrey have won the County Championship title for a third straight year.

They edged closer to taking the Division One crown on Thursday after claiming a 10-wicket win over Durham, earning their eighth victory of the season.

Surrey’s title was then confirmed on Friday after nearest rivals Somerset fell to a 168-run defeat to Lancashire at Old Trafford.

Victory means Surrey have now become the first county to win three straight championships since Yorkshire between 1966-1968.

They have one match remaining in this year’s campaign, an away trip to Essex, which begins next Thursday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in