Matt Fisher gives Surrey control of battle against title rivals Nottinghamshire

Matt Fisher’s fifth career five-wicket haul put Surrey on top on day one of their top-of-the-table Division One clash with Nottinghamshire, the only Rothesay County Championship fixture to get under way on a weather-hit day.

Fisher took five for 61, including the key wickets of Ben Slater and Freddie McCann, as the visitors were bowled out for 231 at the Kia Oval.

After the early fall of Nottinghamshire skipper Haseeb Hameed, Slater and McCann moved the visitors on to 89 for one before Fisher removed their pair of them in the space of a few overs.

After Gus Atkinson ripped through the middle order, finishing with four for 41, Fisher returned to mop up the tail by taking the last three wickets of the innings.

Surrey reached 43 for one before the close, with Dom Sibley out for 14 in the penultimate over of the day.

No play was possible in any of the other eight fixtures as rain and strong winds swept across much of the country.

That meant a tense wait at Chester-le-Street where bottom pair Durham and Worcestershire had been due to face off.

Somerset were hosting Hampshire, Sussex were due to play Yorkshire at Hove and Warwickshire were at home to Essex.

In Division Two Leicestershire, already assured of promotion, were looking to seal the title against Kent.

Glamorgan need at least 19 points from a win over Derbyshire in order to seal promotion.

Lancashire were at home to Middlesex and Gloucestershire at home to Northamptonshire.