Cricket final ends without a winner after neither captain turns up for toss
The CWI said it would review tournament regulations after the bizarre incident
A cricket tournament in the West Indies ended without a winner after both teams forfeited the match.
Barbados Pride and Jamaica Scorpions were set to face off in the final of the Super50 Cup in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday.
Rain reduced the game from 50 to 20 overs, but the two teams refused to play over apparent safety concerns, and the captains failed to appear for a rearranged coin toss.
A statement by Cricket West Indies (CWI) explained:“Around 5.45pm, the officiating team determined that the game could proceed at the latest possible start time of 6.17pm. They informed the players of this and that the toss would be conducted at 6pm.
“Despite assurances from the umpires and match referee that the conditions were safe for play, both captains failed to be present for the toss, allowing time to elapse past the latest starting point. As a result, both teams failed to take the field, effectively refusing to play. This resulted in a double forfeit, with no champion being declared.”
The CWI said it would review tournament regulations to avoid a repeat of the incident.
