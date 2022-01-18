Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Australia test cricketer Stuart MacGill has been found guilty of taking part in the supply of cocaine by a Sydney court.

The 54-year-old was cleared by the jury of involvement in the commercial supply of the drug, on Thursday.

MacGill, who had pleaded not guilty, admitted to the use of cocaine and to introducing his partner's brother to his drug dealer, state broadcaster ABC reported.

Prosecutors allege that the pair later made a deal for A$330,000 (£160,000) worth of cocaine but MacGill maintained his involvement was limited to the introduction, at his Sydney restaurant in April 2021.

open image in gallery MacGill admitted to the use of cocaine ( AP )

A group of men were arrested a month later in connection with the abduction of MacGill, who said he had been taken to an abandoned house where he was beaten and threatened with a gun.

Police said MacGill delayed reporting the incident to police because of “significant fear.”

Detective Acting Superintendent Anthony Holton said it would have been “a horribly traumatic experience to endure.”

“To be dragged into a car, driven to a remote location, physically assaulted, threatened with a firearm, held for a period of time then dumped, I think you’d be pretty worried about your own personal safety, the safety of your family and your friends,” Holton said.

Police said at the time MacGill sustained minor injuries but did not need medical treatment.

Australian Cricketers’ Association spokesman Todd Greenberg said at the time his group was concerned about MacGill’s state of mind.

“Stuart is a wonderful former Australian cricketer and member of the ACA. My primary concern for Stuart is his wellbeing,” Greenberg said in a statement. “We’ve reached out to him in a variety of different forms and my primary message to Stuart is we want to make sure he is OK.”

MacGill, a spin bowler who probably would have played more than 44 tests if he had not been a contemporary of Shane Warne, will return to court for sentencing in May.