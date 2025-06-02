South Africa tap into Stuart Broad’s secrets before World Test Championship final with Australia
No Test bowler knows more about taking Australian wickets than Stuart Broad
Stuart Broad will offer advice to South Africa’s bowlers ahead of their World Test Championship final against Australia later this month.
Broad has been drafted in to training for one day’s work as a consultant on 9 June, two days before the showpiece begins at Lord’s.
The 38-year-old has taken more Test wickets – 153 – against Australia than any bowler in history, and is the third-highest wicket-taker ever among seamers, behind only Australian great Glenn McGrath and long-time England teammate James Anderson.
Broad has worked primarily as a TV pundit since retiring last summer, but has hinted at a future involved in the game and will now make his first foray into the coaching.
Australia are the defending World Test Championship winners, having beaten India at the Oval two years ago.
