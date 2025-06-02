Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

South Africa tap into Stuart Broad’s secrets before World Test Championship final with Australia

No Test bowler knows more about taking Australian wickets than Stuart Broad

Lawrence Ostlere
Monday 02 June 2025 04:49 EDT
Comments
Stuart Broad has been called in to help South Africa beat Australia
Stuart Broad has been called in to help South Africa beat Australia (PA)

Stuart Broad will offer advice to South Africa’s bowlers ahead of their World Test Championship final against Australia later this month.

Broad has been drafted in to training for one day’s work as a consultant on 9 June, two days before the showpiece begins at Lord’s.

The 38-year-old has taken more Test wickets – 153 – against Australia than any bowler in history, and is the third-highest wicket-taker ever among seamers, behind only Australian great Glenn McGrath and long-time England teammate James Anderson.

Broad has worked primarily as a TV pundit since retiring last summer, but has hinted at a future involved in the game and will now make his first foray into the coaching.

Australia are the defending World Test Championship winners, having beaten India at the Oval two years ago.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in