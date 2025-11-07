Stuart Broad accused of ‘drumming up hype’ after controversial Ashes claim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Australia Test paceman Ryan Harris has dismissed Stuart Broad’s recent assessment of the Australian cricket team’s quality ahead of the highly anticipated Ashes series, predicting that England will once again depart the country without the coveted urn.

Broad had controversially labelled Pat Cummins’s side as "probably the worst Australian team" since the one that suffered a 3-1 defeat in 2010/11, while simultaneously hailing Ben Stokes’s current England squad as the finest since that triumphant campaign.

However, Harris, who featured in three Tests during that 2010/11 series, believes Broad’s comments are wide of the mark on both counts.

"No way. He has got to be joking if he thinks this is the worst Australian side since those Ashes," the 46-year-old told Reuters.

Harris suggested Broad was engaging in pre-series theatrics. "Obviously, he's in the media, so he's drumming up the hype," he added, reflecting on the 2010/11 series.

"We had some pretty good players but they were just better. England were unreal, relentless with the bat and the ball."

open image in gallery Ryan Harris (left) has hit back at Stuart Broad’s claim ( AFP/Getty )

While acknowledging the strength of England’s current bowling attack, Harris questioned how it could be compared to the formidable Andrew Strauss-led side.

He cast doubt on England’s batting prowess, particularly on Australian pitches.

"Their batting is unproven. Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett on our wickets. Joe Root's been a number of times and hasn't scored a hundred, has he?" said Harris, who claimed 57 Ashes wickets at an average of 20.63 across three series.

"Broad is obviously drumming up interest but you can't just sit there and say they're the best team since whenever, because they haven't been out here and played -- and the ones that have, haven't (won)."

Australia’s recent home record against England is formidable, having secured 4-0 victories in the last two series and a 5-0 whitewash in 2013/14.

Now a Sheffield Shield-winning coach for South Australia, Harris expects the hosts to retain the urn, though he concedes England has a good chance to end their 15-year wait for a Test match win in Australia.

open image in gallery Harris feels it is crucial that Australia put Ben Stokes under pressure ( PA Wire )

England’s aspirations will largely hinge on the all-round performance of captain Stokes, who recently took 17 wickets against India in a home series.

Harris tipped Stokes for a significant Ashes impact despite his relatively modest batting and bowling record in Australia compared to his career standards.

Harris stressed that Australia must target Stokes, drawing parallels with how the 2013/14 side nullified opposing skipper Alastair Cook, England’s batting hero from the 2010/11 triumph.

"We've got to make sure we put Stokes under pressure," Harris stated. "One thing that we've done successfully in the past is put the England captain under pressure. We did that with Alastair Cook, not allowing him to dictate how he wants to play and get them off to good start. It will be similar with Stokes if we can contain him with the ball."

The five-Test series is scheduled to commence on 21 November in Perth.