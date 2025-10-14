Stuart Broad hits back at David Warner’s Ashes ‘moral victory’ jibe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stuart Broad hit back at David Warner’s “moral Ashes” jibe by claiming England will face the “worst” Australian team since 2010 when they travel Down Under this winter.

The Ashes begins on 21 November with the first test match taking place in Perth and Broad raised the anticipation levels by clamping back at Warner’s prediction of a 4-0 victory for the hosts.

Warner and Broad famously held a rivalry on the pitch with the former Australian opener falling victim to Broad 17 times in test cricket, a record for a bowler dismissing a single batter.

Of Warner’s prediction, Broad told the BBC’s For the Love of Cricket podcast: “You wouldn’t be outlandish in thinking – it’s actually not an opinion, it’s a fact – it’s probably the worst Australian team since 2010 when England last won, and it’s the best English team since 2010. So those things match up to the fact it’s going to be a brilliant Ashes series.”

Broad and Warner are now both retired with the former England bowler calling time on his international career after the 2023 Ashes series in England where Australia retained the urn after the series ended 2-2.

Before the final Test of that series, Harry Brook suggested that England winning the match and levelling the series would represent a "moral victory" following the controversial run out of Jonny Bairstow earlier in the series.

Warner mockingly referenced Brook’s comments in the build up to the upcoming series saying the hosts would play "the Australian way, because we're playing for the Ashes and they're playing for a moral victory.

open image in gallery David Warner has predicted a 4-0 win for Australia in the Ashes this winter ( REUTERS )

"I think [Australia will win] 4-0. There's going to be a washout somewhere, generally Sydney. If the captain doesn't play they might win one game."

Broad, who won the Ashes in Australia during the 2010-11 series, explained why he thinks England have a good chance of doing so again.

“It’s very, very difficult to win in Australia as an England side, or any side – it just is,” he added. “Australia have to be massive favourites. The question really was ‘which team’s under the most pressure?’

open image in gallery There are doubts over the fitness of Australia captain Pat Cummins ( Ben Whitley/PA Wire )

“Well, Australia are under the most pressure because they’re expected to win. They’re brilliant at home but they’ve got question marks over their team and question marks over captain (Pat Cummins).

“Australia have been so consistent for a long period of time that you just knew who was going to open the batting, who was going to bat where, what bowlers there were – and they don’t have that.

“I don’t think anyone could argue that it’s their weakest team since 2010… it’s just a fact.”

PA contributed to this article.