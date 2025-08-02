Stuart Broad hits back at David Warner after ‘surfboard’ jab at Joe Root
Broad took to social media to refute Warner’s jibe as the sides exchange barbs ahead of this autumn’s Ashes
Stuart Broad has hit back at David Warner’s jibe at Joe Root, as a war of words escalates ahead of the Ashes this November.
Warner, who retired from international cricket last year, is in England for a spell with London Spirit in The Hundred.
The Australian made a dig at the expense of England batter Root, telling BBC Sport, “The big anchor there is Rooty, who is yet to score a hundred in Australia.”
In a jibe referencing Root’s propensity to get out lbw, he said: “Josh Hazlewood tends to have his number quite a lot. He will have to take the surfboard off his front leg.”
Root is the No 1 Test batter in the world and a key member of England’s squad as they hope to reverse their recent fortunes in Australia. However, he has been dismissed 10 times in 18 Tests by seamer Hazlewood.
Broad, however, weighed in on the topic, taking to social media to refute Warner’s comments.
“I’ve never heard England’s best ever batters front pad called a Surfboard,” Broad wrote on X, formerly Twitter, accompanied by two laughing emojis.
“Just for clarity. Hazelwood has got Rooty LBW in Test Cricket 3 times. Three,” he added.
