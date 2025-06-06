Stuart Broad to help out South Africa bowlers but not interested in coaching job

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stuart Broad is set to dip his toes into coaching with South Africa next week but the former England fast bowler has no interest in taking on a permanent role right now.

Broad will join the Proteas as a consultant for the day on Monday, working with their pacemen in preparation for the World Test Championship final against defending champions Australia at Lord’s.

His media commitments as a Sky Sports cricket expert mean he will not be part of their backroom staff at the home of cricket for the one-off winner-takes-all match, which gets under way next Wednesday.

As for whether this could be the precursor to something more substantial, Broad rejected the notion out of hand, highlighting the onerous commitments such a job entails.

He told the PA news agency: “I enjoy talking about bowling, it’s what I probably know most about, but I don’t want the level of travel that full-time coaching brings at the moment.

“I want to stay connected to the game. The game moves forward so quickly; being around young players is really good.

“It’s not just for your knowledge on the game but also for your punditry as well – understanding what new players are looking at to develop their game.”

Broad is the fifth most prolific Test bowler ever with 604 Test wickets, while only great friend and long-time opening bowling partner James Anderson, with exactly 100 more, is above him among Englishmen.

Lord’s was a happy hunting ground for Broad with 113 Test wickets at an average of 27.66 and nobody has taken more Australia scalps in the format than the 38-year-old’s 153.

It is no surprise it was South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad who approached Broad, who will pass on tips to Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen about dealing with the notorious Lord’s slope.

Broad, who retired from playing at the end of the 2023 Ashes, said: “I certainly wouldn’t be going in and talking about individuals’ actions before one of the biggest games of their careers.

“It’s very much about the tactics of that particular ground and the nuances which that slope brings. A lot of overseas bowlers can sometimes take a spell to get used to playing there.

“I’ll just have conversations with a few of their guys on field placements and how to settle and just the differences that Lord’s can bring to different bowlers.”

As for whether he will be clad in a South Africa tracksuit, Broad said: “I don’t have a clue. I won’t buy one from a club shop. I’ll be turning up in my casuals and see where we go.”

The opportunity gives Broad another crack at Australia, with whom he had a long and storied history.

However, Broad added: “I hadn’t really considered that. Their team has changed a little bit since I last played.

“Although I’m doing a bit of work with South Africa, I’m commentating on the game, so I’m not leaning one way or the other.”

:: Watch all five England-India Test matches live on Sky Sports Cricket and NOW from June 20th.