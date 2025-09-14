Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England and South Africa denied series decider by rain

No play was possible at Trent Bridge.

David Charlesworth
Sunday 14 September 2025 11:29 EDT
The third T20 between England and South Africa was washed out (Bradley Collyer/PA)
The third T20 between England and South Africa was washed out (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

England’s T20 decider against South Africa proved a damp squib after unrelenting rain meant a washout at Trent Bridge.

Phil Salt’s unbeaten 141 – in which he recorded the fastest and highest T20 century by an Englishman – helped the hosts to a record-breaking 146-run win at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

South Africa won a rain-affected series opener at Cardiff on Wednesday but there was no prospect of a winner-takes-all showdown in Nottingham, where light rain started to fall shortly before the 2pm toss.

While captains Harry Brook and Aiden Markram emerged in their kits at 2:10pm, a toss was aborted as the shower grew heavier, and with no let-up the umpires decided to officially abandon the match at 4.20pm.

