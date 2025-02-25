Champions Trophy clash between South Africa and Australia washed out in boost for England’s hopes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia's match against South Africa in Group B of the Champions Trophy was abandoned to give England’s qualification hopes a boost.

The fixture in Rawalpindi was called off without a ball being bowled because of rain, meaning each side takes a point.

South Africa top Group B on three points with Australia one place behind on net run rate alone after both won their opening fixtures at the tournament.

England's destiny is now in their own hands with victories against Afghanistan on Wednesday and South Africa on Saturday enough to secure a semi-final place.

Previously, progressing further could also have hinged on their rivals' net run rate.

England face Afghanistan in Lahore hoping to avenge their defeat from the 2023 World Cup, but had faced calls to boycott the fixture.

Female sport has been effectively outlawed in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, with the women's cricket team, which no longer competes internationally, living in exile in Australia.

There are bans on women working and girls over the age of 12 from secondary and higher education and while exemptions had existed in the medical profession, that was closed off in December.

Afghanistan head coach, and former England batter, Jonathan Trott says his players know "there are things that are not correct" in the country amid the assault on women's rights under the Taliban regime. Trott suggested his side are playing for the Afghanistan people and not the regime.

open image in gallery Former England batter Jonathan Trott is coach of Afghanistan ( Getty Images )

"They (the players) know the difference between right and wrong," he told the BBC. "It is a real tricky situation for them. Perhaps you and I are not as educated about the seriousness of things (as they are).

"I try to be as compassionate about everything they are going through and the country is going through but with my own ideas and knowledge of the difference between right and wrong.

"We work very hard in bringing joy to the country and the guys are very passionate and brave and very proud of being able to do that - but knowing full well that there are things that are not correct.

"They know who they are playing for and representing. I can't speak for individuals but can speak for my intentions and passions for the game of cricket and trying to leave the game in a better place."

PA