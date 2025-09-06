Sean Dixon stars as Somerset reach Blast Finals Day with dramatic win over Bears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sean Dixon inspired Somerset to a dramatic victory in their T20 Blast quarter-final against Birmingham Bears at Taunton.

Dickson’s unbeaten 71 helped his side reach their target of 191 with a ball to spare after the visitors had earlier reached 190 for six.

Somerset required 19 off the last over for victory and Dickson completed his almost single-handed assault on their opponents by steering the penultimate ball from Ed Barnard for a single.

Dickson reached his 71 off just 26 balls and included five big sixes, while Tom Abell also provided plenty of sterling resistance with an earlier 51.

The Bears, aiming to reach Finals Day for the first time since 2017, had looked favourites with captain Alex Davies hitting a quick 71 after fellow opener Rob Yates fell for 25.

But it fell to Dickson to keep the hosts in the hunt and his winning run sparked jubilation in the Taunton stands and sealed Somerset’s fifth consecutive appearance in Finals Day.

Earlier, Liam Livingstone played the starring role as Lancashire Lightning booked their ticket to Finals day with a three-wicket win over Kent at Old Trafford.

Livingstone fired an undefeated 85 from 45 balls as his side surpassed their target of 154 with nine balls remaining.

Livingstone had taken two for 21 as Kent struggled to a total of 153, hampered by the loss of in-form Tawanda Muyeye to the first ball of the day.

Zak Crawley fired an impressive 27 on his return to the Kent side but after he was dismissed the visitors struggled, Luke Woodman contributing to the damage with three for 29.

Lancashire were far from convincing in reply, the early losses of Phil Salt and Luke Wells temporarily leaving them languishing on five for two, before the arrival of Livingstone eased the home side to victory.