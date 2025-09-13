Somerset win Vitality Blast after beating Hampshire in final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Somerset beat Hampshire by six wickets at Edgbaston after a record-breaking run chase to seal their third Vitality Blast triumph and their second in three years.

Lewis Gregory’s side, contesting their third successive T20 final after beating Essex in 2023 and last year’s defeat to Gloucestershire, overhauled Hampshire’s 194 for six

Will Smeed struck a brilliant 58-ball 94 and Sean Dickson chipped in with a vital 33 not out before Somerset skipper Gregory hit the winning six to take his side past their victory target of 195 for the loss of four wickets with an over to spare.

Somerset, who also lifted the trophy in 2005 and were beaten by Hampshire in the 2010 final, had defeated Lancashire by 23 runs in their semi-final earlier at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Hampshire had sealed a six-wicket win by the DLS Method against Northamptonshire in their rain-affected second semi-final and, after being put into bat by Somerset, they set a daunting target.

Opener Toby Albert hit two sixes and 10 fours in his 85 off 48 deliveries, while skipper James Vince struck three sixes in his 34-ball 52 and Benny Howell contributed a quickfire 26 not out.

Somerset were 89 for three in the 10th over when James Rew was bowled for 20, but Smeed, who hit 14 fours and a six, proved their bedrock and his partnership with Dickson took them to 177 for four before skipper Lewis Gregory clubbed four sixes in an unbeaten 18 off just five balls to see them home.

Earlier on Blast Finals Day, Somerset beat Lancashire by 23 runs in the first semi-final.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore hit 81 off 52 balls, including four sixes, as Somerset closed on 182 for seven and Lancashire fell short in their run chase, bowled out for 159, after Liam Livingstone’s controversial dismissal.

Livingstone had clubbed three sixes to lift Lancashire to 102 for three in the 12th over when he was given out lbw off Lewis Gregory.

Livingstone claimed he had got an inside edge, but replays proved inconclusive during his review and the on-field decision stood.

Hampshire sealed their place in the final after defeating Northamptonshire by six wickets via the DLS Method in a rain-affected second semi-final.

Northamptonshire had teetered on 86 for six when the rain set in and, after resuming, reached 158 for seven from a revised 18 overs, with Justin Broad hitting a 39-ball 61 not out.

In reply, Hampshire opener Chris Lynn became the first batter to score a century on Finals Day, making an unbeaten 108 to help his side reach their winning target of 155 for four in the 16th over.