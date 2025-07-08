Tom Kohler-Cadmore smashes 90 as Somerset thrash Essex

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s swashbuckling 90 off 39 balls helped Somerset guarantee their spot in the Vitality Blast quarter-finals after they thumped struggling Essex by 95 runs at Taunton.

Batting in sunglasses to combat the sunshine that may have contributed to Essex’s below-par display in the field with several drops, Kohler-Cadmore belted seven sixes and eight fours in a stunning knock.

Kohler-Cadmore looked to be cruising towards an electrifying century but was suckered in by a wider delivery from Simon Harmer and succeeded only in toe-ending straight to Michael Pepper in the deep.

His innings was the cornerstone of a total of 225 for six for Somerset, whose entire top-seven reached double figures, with Mohammad Amir the only Essex bowler to record respectable figures with 4-0-22-3.

Australia fast bowler Riley Meredith then made the breakthrough in Essex’s reply as a searing yorker located the base of Pepper’s leg stump, which extraordinarily snapped upon impact.

Essex came into this contest with just one win from 10 this season and their hopes of doubling their tally and reeling in their highest-ever chase receded when they slipped to 48 for five after 5.4 overs.

Matt Henry was the pick of Somerset’s attack with four for 21, dismissing Amir with his final delivery, before Essex were put out of their misery next ball and all out for 130 from 14.1 overs.

Somerset moved 12 points clear of Surrey atop the South Group and they became the first team to make sure of a place in the knockout stages, with rock-bottom Essex already eliminated.