India batter Shreyas Iyer suffered a lacerated spleen and was admitted to hospital in Sydney after falling awkwardly while taking a catch in the third one-day international against Australia, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said.

Iyer was injured on Saturday while taking a catch to dismiss Alex Carey, the 30-year-old clutching his side and grimacing in pain after tumbling to the turf.

He received treatment on the field and did not return to the match, which India won by nine wickets. Australia had already secured the series with victories in the first two matches in Perth and Adelaide.

"Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI," the BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

"He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well.

“The BCCI medical team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian team doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress.”

open image in gallery Shreyas Iyer stretched to catch Alex Carey and tumbled awkwardly to the ground ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery He was then escorted off the field and taken to hospital ( AFP via Getty Images )

India ended the three-match ODI series on a high as Rohit Sharma hit a century and Virat Kohli a bright 74 in what are likely to be their final appearances in Australia in their country’s colours.

India’s bowlers skittled the home side for 236 and the two former skippers got the tourists over the line with nine wickets to spare with a partnership of 168 runs.

“I’ve always loved coming here and it was a nice way to finish getting that knock and getting that win as well,” said Rohit.

“I don’t know if we’ll be coming back to Australia, but it was fun all these years that we played here. A lot of good memories, bad memories. But all in all, I’ll take the cricket that I played here.”

India next face Australia in a five-match T20 series beginning in Canberra on Wednesday.

