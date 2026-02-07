Romario Shepherd’s hat-trick sinks Scotland in T20 World Cup opener

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland started their unexpected T20 World Cup campaign with a defeat as Romario Shepherd's hat-trick inspired the West Indies to a battling 35-run victory in Kolkata.

Thrust into the tournament with just a fortnight's notice after Bangladesh were unceremoniously kicked out over their refusal to play in India, Scotland needed 69 from 42 balls to chase down a 183 target.

Richie Berrington and Tom Bruce, who was put down twice, put on 78 together but once they departed, Shepherd dismissed Matthew Cross, Michael Leask and Oliver Davidson from successive deliveries.

The seam bowling all-rounder, who castled T20 debutant Davidson before haring off in celebration at his feat, then took his fourth wicket of the over by snaring Safyaan Sharif to finish with five for 20.

It was Shepherd's first five-for in any international format and helped the Windies start their Group C campaign with a win, but they were given more of a test than they bargained for from their unfancied opponents.

Scotland had to mobilise to sort flights, hotels, visas and even a tournament sponsor in the last couple of weeks, and they lost both their warm-ups ahead of their curtain-raiser at Eden Gardens.

But even with a young squad, they tend to turn up for the big occasion and had their moments on Saturday, initially subduing the Windies, who showed restraint to reach 66 for two from 10 overs.

Shimron Hetmyer, though, put his foot down, clubbing six sixes in his 64 from 36 balls, while there were big-hitting cameos from Rovman Powell (24) and the in-form Sherfane Rutherford (26) to get their side to an imposing 182 for five.

Scotland slid to 37 for three in response but captain Berrington led the revival, alongside the more unconvincing Bruce, who was given reprieves when Jason Holder misjudged a swirling chance at mid-off and Tom Forde could not hold on at short extra cover.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

Scotland might have been sensing a repeat of their 2022 T20 World Cup triumph - the only previous meeting between the sides in the format - on 115 for three, with seven overs left.

But Holder made amends with a slower and wider delivery to Berrington, who cut ferociously to Shamar Joseph on the rope for 42 off 24 balls, while Bruce ran out of rope, lbw to Gudakesh Motie for 35.

Shepherd then applied the coup de grace, with Cross thrashing to point and Leask caught at long-off before Davidson was beaten on the inside edge following a limp prod at the hat-trick delivery.

It was the ninth T20 World Cup hat-trick - and first since England's Chris Jordan claimed a treble against the United States in 2024 - as Scotland were all out for 147 in 18.5 overs.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

Earlier in the day Pakistan also kicked off their T20 World Cup campaign with a win having survived against the stalwart Netherlands to win by three wickets in Colombo.

Put in to bat, the Netherlands made 147 all out before Pakistan needed an aggressive cameo of 29 runs off 11 balls from Faheem Ashraf to get them over the line with seven wickets having fallen.

In the third match of the day, India impressed with a relatively simple 29 run win of the United States. Put in to bat at the toss, Suryakumar Yadav score 84* as the hosts notched up 161 runs for nine wickets in their 20 overs before setting about defending the total.

The USA’s Shubham Ranjane and Sanjay Krishnamurthi both scored 37 but consistent wicket for Mohammed Siraj (3-29) meant that India restricted their opponents to just 132 runs in reply and began their campaign for the world title with a win.