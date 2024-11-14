Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton shine as England set 146 to win Windies series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Saqib Mahmood continued his fine form and Jamie Overton also shone to leave England needing 146 to guarantee a T20 series win over a demoralised West Indies in St Lucia.

Mahmood’s three for 17 took his tally to nine wickets in this series as some careless batting from the Windies top order saw them lurch to 37 for five inside the powerplay.

Windies captain Rovman Powell and all-rounder Romario Shepherd made sure a total collapse was avoided before Overton snared both batters, plus Gudakesh Motie, to claim three for 20 as the hosts posted 145 for eight after losing another important toss for the third time in a row.

Powell wore a wry grin when Jos Buttler called correctly – all three ODIs and two T20s on this tour have been won by the side winning the toss and batting second – as England looked to move 3-0 ahead in the five-match series.

After the start was delayed by 50 minutes due to a wet outfield, England were in business straight away thanks to Jacob Bethell’s direct hit after Shai Hope was sent back by Evin Lewis, who departed in the next over when Mahmood hit a hard length and drew a leading edge to Jofra Archer in the deep.

Archer’s 89mph delivery then castled Nicholas Pooran, who missed an airy heave across the line, while Mahmood found a bit of movement to draw a drive off Roston Chase, who edged to slip, while Shimron Hetmyer was bounced out.

Powell launched Archer over deep extra cover for the first of four sixes as he and Shepherd rebuilt the innings. Spinners Rehan Ahmed and Liam Livingstone found themselves on the receiving end of some big hits while Powell got to a 36-ball fifty with a massive six off a Sam Curran half-tracker.

Batting, as it was in Barbados, seemed easier under lights but Overton’s dipping off-cutter totally deceived Shepherd, out lbw for 30, ending a 73-run stand in 57 balls with Powell.

Motie departed in the same over when a wild hack off another slower delivery ballooned to Will Jacks, while Overton had his third wicket in seven deliveries when Powell holed out for a defiant 54.

Alzarri Joseph (21 not out) and Akeal Hosein (8no) added some useful runs at the back end, including 23 off the last two overs, but England looked to be in the driving seat at halfway.