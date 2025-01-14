England hopeful Saqib Mahmood will join India tour on time after visa delays

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England remain hopeful that Saqib Mahmood will join their white-ball tour of India on time after delays with his visa forced him to miss a pre-series trip to Abu Dhabi.

Mahmood has yet to receive the required approval from the Indian authorities, meaning he has been unable to join fellow seamers Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse on a pace bowling camp led by James Anderson.

He becomes the latest player of Pakistani heritage to experience such a hold-up, with England spinner Shoaib Bashir rendered unavailable for a Test match last January following a similar issue.

Mahmood himself had to pull out of an England Lions squad to India in 2019 due to problems with the visa process, Australia opener Usman Khawaja experienced the same hurdles ahead of a Test tour in 2023 and there were delays getting the Pakistan squad and travelling media into India for that year’s World Cup.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has declined to comment on the situation but is understood to be optimistic Mahmood will still receive clearance in time join fly out to Kolkata on Friday in time for the series opener next Wednesday.

Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed, two other squad members with Pakistani heritage, are understood to have visas in place.

The assignment in India, comprising five T20s and three ODIs, represents the first since Test head coach Brendon McCullum took control of the limited-overs set-up, meaning Mahmood will be eager to make his mark.

The 27-year-old, who is also in the squad for next month’s Champions Trophy Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, was named player of the series for England’s T20s against the West Indies in November.