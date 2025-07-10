Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India have been dealt a potentially significant blow after wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was forced to leave the field with an injury on the opening day of the Lord’s Test against England.

With the five-match series tied at one apiece after a fine win from the tourists at Edgbaston, India had been hoping to edge ahead in a crucial encounter in London with outstanding seam bowler Jasprit Bumrah back in the side.

But a seemingly innocuous moment just after lunch could yet prove pivotal in the context of the Test with Pant sustaining an injury while sprawling in an attempt to take a Bumrah ball down the leg side.

open image in gallery Rishabh Pant was forced to leave the field after taking a ball to the finger during the afternoon session ( AFP via Getty Images )

The wicketkeeper leapt to his left to retrieve a rare errant delivery from the quick bowler, conceding two byes after only managing to get fingertips to it.

Pant, who made twin hundreds in the opening Test of the series at Headingley, immediately arose with discomfort, before receiving treatment from the India medic.

While he was able to see out the rest of the 34th over of England’s first innings, the 27-year-old soon gave up the gloves with substitute Dhruv Jurel introduced to take over wicketkeeping duties.

It remains to be seen if Pant will return later in the innings, or be able to bat later in the Test. The left-hander is slotted in at No 5 in India’s order - while Jurel is permitted to replace him as keeper in the field, India would have to bat with 10 if Pant’s injury is severe enough to prevent him batting.