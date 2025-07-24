Rishabh Pant ruled out for rest of England v India series after injury blow confirmed
The India vice-captain suffered a broken foot after attempting to reverse sweep Chris Woakes on day one of the fourth Test in Manchester
India will be without wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant for the rest of the series against England after scans confirmed he broke his foot on the opening day of the fourth Test.
Pant will miss the fifth Test at The Oval while it remains to be seen if he will bat again at Old Trafford.
The India vice-captain was hurt when he attempted to reverse sweep Chris Woakes, instead only diverting the ball on to his foot.
A golf buggy was used as an ambulance to take him off the pitch and Pant then went to hospital, where it was showed he broke a metatarsal.
Pant retired hurt on 37 not out, taken his total for the series to 462 runs at an average of 77, including two centuries at Headingley.
Dhruv Jurel stood in as wicketkeeper in the third Test at Lord’s, when Pant hurt a finger while batting, and is expected to do the same at Old Trafford, while he is in line to play at The Oval.
