Trent Rockets beat Birmingham Phoenix to seal second place in Hundred
A second-wicket partnership between Joe Root and Rehan Ahmed proved crucial.
Trent Rockets advanced to the Hundred eliminator in second place with a thrilling three-wicket victory over Birmingham Phoenix in Nottingham.
Birmingham made 111 for nine after Rockets had won the toss and chosen to field.
Dan Mousley (26), Will Smeed (23) and Ben Duckett (20) all made starts as Rockets leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed took three wickets for 11 runs.
Ahmed also shone with the bat in making 37 from 23 balls, his second-wicket partnership with Joe Root (25 from 25 balls) worth 66.
Jacob Bethell (two for 22) Liam Patterson-White (two for 25) gave Phoenix hope, but an unbeaten 17 from Ben Cox got Rockets home with one ball to spare.
Finishing second means Rockets do not have to worry about the threat of rain at The Kia Oval.
If it rains, they are through to Sunday’s final at Lord’s to face two-time champions Oval Invincibles.
In the Women’s Hundred, Rockets claimed a nervy three-wicket victory over Phoenix for a third successive win.
Phoenix built their total 123 for six around Emma Lamb’s second half-century of the competition.
The England opener batted through the innings to finish unbeaten on 56 from 42 balls, with Kirstie Gordon taking two for 24 for Rockets.
Rockets were once again indebted to Nat Sciver-Brunt, whose 52 from 29 balls moved her up to second place in this season’s batting charts.
Sciver-Brunt shared a crucial second-wicket stand of 46 with Grace Scrivens (16) before holing out to Em Arlott off Phoebe Brett.
Rockets got home by three balls to spare as Phoenix suffered a sixth defeat in eight games.