Former county cricket star charged after machete found in stolen car
Former Warwickshire fast bowler Recordo Gordon, 34, was arrested on Monday
Former county cricketer Recordo Gordon has been charged by police after a machete was allegedly discovered in a car suspected to be stolen.
Gordon, 34, was arrested on Monday after West Midlands Police stopped and conducted a search of a vehicle while patrolling on Sutton Road in Erdington, Birmingham.
A machete was allegedly found in the car, with the Jamaica-born pace bowler taken into custody.
The ex-Warwickshire star has been charged with theft of a motor and possession of an offensive weapon. He is due to appear in Birmingham Magistrates Court next month.
A police spokesman added “Operation Skybridge officers continue to carry out proactive enforcement across Birmingham, where they target offenders and disrupt crime.
“Deploying to different areas of the city, they have already secured some significant results.”
Gordon, who moved to England aged seven, spent five years in the Warwickshire setup after being identified as one to watch at the age of 15.
He also represented Birmingham Bears in T20 matches and was part of the team that won the T20 Blast in 2014 and One-Day Cup in 2016 before being released later that year.
During his career, he played alongside some famous names, including Ashes-winning England duo Ian Bell and Jonathan Trott.
