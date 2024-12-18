Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

India legend Ravichandran Ashwin has retired from international cricket halfway through his side’s tour of Australia.

The off spinner, who took 537 wickets in 106 Tests, announced his immediate retirement after the third Test in Brisbane ended in a rain-affected draw.

“This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats at an international level,” Ashwin told a press conference.

“I do feel there’s a bit of punch left in me as a cricketer but I would like to showcase that in club level cricket.

“It’s a very emotional moment. I have had a lot of fun. I have made a lot of memories.”

The 38-year-old was left out of the opening match of the series in Perth, before being recalled for the second Test in Adelaide. He was left out in Brisbane in favour of Ravindra Jadeja.

Captain Rohit Sharma said he was aware Ashwin was considering retirement before the series, but convinced him to play in Adelaide last week.

As well as his Test career, which also included six hundreds, Ashwin also played in 116 one-day internationals and 65 T20s for India.

Former India captain Virat Kohli said: “I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me.

“I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey with you Ash, your skill and match winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket.”