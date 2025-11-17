Ex-England star offers advice to Ben Stokes and Joe Root on handling Ashes hostility

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Phil Tufnell, the former England slow left-armer, has offered a unique perspective on the notorious hostility of Australian crowds during the Ashes, urging the current England squad to embrace the unforgiving environment.

His advice comes as anticipation for the series, which begins this Friday with the first Test at Perth’s Optus Stadium, reaches fever pitch, with figures like Ben Stokes and Joe Root already facing media baiting.

Tufnell, now a BBC Test Match Special pundit, is no stranger to the intensity of an Ashes tour.

He famously endured one of cricket’s most iconic sledges when a Melbourne spectator yelled: "Oi, Tufnell. Lend us your brain. We’re building an idiot."

Another memorable incident saw a minced beef and onion pie slapped off his head in the 1990s while he was signing autographs. Despite these encounters, the 59-year-old reflects fondly on his time Down Under.

open image in gallery Phil Tufnell has urged Ben Stokes and Joe Root to ‘embrace’ the hostility from the Australian public and media (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

His message to the current England team is clear: "Embrace it, love it. All the hard work comes down to this, so don’t let a bit of chat put you off your stroke, embrace it and let it bring the best out of you."

Tufnell highlighted the pervasive nature of the rivalry, noting: "You take on every layer of Australian society when you go over there, whether it’s the bloke opening the door at the hotel for you or the bloke making your breakfast, you know you’re in it."

He admitted to enjoying the banter himself, stating: "I gave the (crowd) a little back. I quite enjoyed it in a funny sort of way. It’s all good fun, it can get a little bit lively but you’ve got to expect a little bit."

While acknowledging England’s experience playing under pressure and in front of large crowds, he stressed that the Ashes atmosphere remains a significant factor that must be embraced.

Despite Australia great Glenn McGrath’s customary 5-0 prediction for the series, Tufnell, who took 121 wickets in 42 Tests between 1990 and 2001, believes the Australian public ultimately desires a competitive contest.

He suggests that if England can establish a foothold in the series, the hard stance of the home supporters could begin to soften.

"I think this Australian crowd – even though they’re very supportive of their own side – like a team that goes out there and plays good, intense, aggressive cricket," Tufnell explained.

"They don’t want to see a 5-0, they want to see a good competition. If we can give them a good competition, that will go a long way to not getting them on our side but warming to us a little bit."