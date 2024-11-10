Phil Salt turns childhood dream into match-winning century

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Phil Salt fulfilled a childhood dream at his old stomping ground in Barbados with an unbeaten century to lift England to an eight-wicket victory over the West Indies.

Salt spent six years growing up on the island and estimates he has seen more cricket at the Kensington Oval than anywhere else, so it is little wonder he celebrated his 103 not out off 54 balls with glee.

After thumping Romario Shepherd for his ninth four, to go with six sixes in another breathtaking innings in the Caribbean, Salt let out a big roar before sprinting towards the England dressing room.

He followed up back-to-back hundreds in Trinidad last December and a match-winning 87 not out against the Windies at the T20 World Cup in St Lucia in June to anchor England’s successful pursuit of 183.

After helping England draw first blood in the five-match T20 series, fanatical Manchester City supporter Salt said: “That is the cricket equivalent of the 30-yard screamer at Maine Road in the 89th minute.

“That’s what you dream of as a kid. I think you could probably see the celebration what it meant, something you can’t really put into words without sounding too cheesy.

“It just seems to be that I’ve played a bit better here, that’s it. I’m very, very pleased to do it here, especially at the Kensington Oval and I’m just over the moon with the result.”

Salt put on an unbroken 107 in 61 balls with Bajan-born-and-bred Jacob Bethell, who contributed 58 not out off 36 deliveries and was being cheered on by extended family and friends in the stands.

“Good on him, I love that,” Salt said as he looked over towards Bethell’s supporters. “I’m more pleased for him than I am myself right now, seeing that. There’s a lot of happy people with smiling faces.

“The head on his shoulders, the way he talks, the way he thinks about the game. He’s not a 21-year-old in that regard.

“Just the way he goes out there, keeps it so simple, so clear, and just lets his skill come out. I don’t think that’s something a lot of 21-year-olds who are playing international cricket have.”

Saqib Mahmood earlier claimed four for 34 but the West Indies rallied from 18 for three and 117 for eight to post a challenging 182 for nine, featuring 13 sixes and with cameos from several individuals.

Nicholas Pooran top-scored with 38 off 29 balls, while Andre Russell, Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie all reached 30, but none were able to shape the innings as Salt and Bethell did for England.

“I don’t think there’s many sides in the world that have players that can keep going like that,” Salt said.

“Obviously, they’re a bit of a different challenge but we’re pleased with the early wickets and hopefully that becomes a theme for us in this series.”

Motie thumped 33 from just 14 deliveries batting at number 10 and then took a phenomenal leaping catch in the deep to see off Jos Buttler, who made a golden duck on his comeback after four months out.

England’s white-ball captain was batting at number three for just the second time in 115 T20 internationals and handed over wicketkeeping duties to Salt on his return from a nagging calf injury.

Buttler marvelled at the winning hand from Salt, saying at the presentation ceremony: “He’s been outstanding and obviously likes playing against West Indies.

“In the last 12-18 months, he’s taken his game to new heights and I’m sure he can go to other levels. He’s getting what he deserves.”

England will wait on the fitness of the luckless Reece Topley, who is a major doubt for Sunday’s second T20 at the same venue after jarring his right knee during his third over, the latest in a long line of injuries for the left-arm seamer.