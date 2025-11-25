Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s contentious preparations for next week’s day/night Ashes Test have found an unlikely advocate in former Australia seamer Peter Siddle.

The touring side has opted against sending any of their first-choice Test players to face a Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra, thereby foregoing an opportunity to acclimatise to floodlit cricket and the pink Kookaburra ball.

While this decision has drawn considerable criticism, the veteran bowler, who will lead the home attack in the warm-up fixture, understands the logic behind England’s choice.

Siddle, now 40, aims to recapture his past form by targeting English wickets at Manuka Oval, yet he believes the capital’s gentler pitches would not offer ideal practice for the quicker surfaces awaiting them in Queensland.

"The first Test didn’t go to plan for them, but it’s such different conditions, Manuka Oval compared to the Gabba, two totally different surfaces," Siddle told Fox Sports, speaking on the 15th anniversary of his Test hat-trick against England in the 2010 Brisbane Test.

open image in gallery Peter Siddle, who famously took an Ashes hat-trick, has defended England’s Ashes preparations (Gareth Copley/PA) ( PA Archive )

He added: "There’s not going to be a lot they can get out of it, other than maybe seeing a pink ball under lights, that’s probably the only benefit they’re going to get.

“It’s a hard one, I know what it’s like being on tour for a long time. It’s only the first Test just gone, but they just came from New Zealand most of that squad so they’ve played a lot of cricket."

His sentiments were echoed by another former Australia international and one-time Lancashire head coach, Stuart Law.

Speaking to BBC World Service, Law concurred: "I wouldn’t want to bat in Canberra and then go to Brisbane. You’ve got a ball bouncing at knee-high and then you’ve got a ball bouncing at chest-high. It doesn’t really do you too much good."

The second Test starts on 4 December, leaving England with over a week to prepare as they bid to bounce back from their eight-wicket loss in Perth.