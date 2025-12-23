Australia captain Pat Cummins and spinner Nathan Lyon ruled out of rest of Ashes
Cummins is being rested after his decisive role in the third Test while Lyon is out with a hamstring injury
Australia captain Pat Cummins and spin bowler Nathan Lyon have been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series against England.
Cummins made his return from a back injury, after a six-month absence, at the third Test in Adelaide and starred with three wickets in each innings as the hosts retained the famous urn.
Having condensed a three-month recovery period into six weeks in order to take part in the Ashes, Cummins will now be rested for the fourth Test in Melbourne and final match in Sydney with Australia holding an unassailable 3-0 lead.
Cummins, 32, will now be targeting match fitness for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February.
Lyon, meanwhile, suffered a hamstring injury on the final day in Adelaide while fielding. The 38-year-old has undergone surgery and while there is no timeframe for his recovery, he will play no further part in the series.
Steve Smith, who missed the third Test due to illness, will return to the side as captain, while Todd Murphy comes in to replace Lyon and fast bowler Jhye Richardson takes Cummins’ place in the squad.
On the decision to rest Cummins, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said: "We were taking on some risk. We've now won the series and that was the goal.
"To jeopardise him [Pat] long-term is not something we want to do and Pat is really comfortable with that."
Lyon took five wickets in the Adelaide Test but has been ruled out of an Ashes series for the second consecutive time, having suffered a calf issue in 2023 at Lord’s.
"He's pretty shattered," said McDonald. "He'll be back around the team tomorrow and will be present at the Test match. He's facing a long recovery."
England, meanwhile, could make changes to their XI for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, with Ollie Pope’s position at number three in doubt. Jacob Bethell could replace him, while Bryson Carse could make way for either Gus Atkinson or Matthew Potts.
England have not won a Test match in Australia for 15 years and will be looking to avoid a series whitewash in the final two matches.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks