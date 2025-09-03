Australia captain Pat Cummins ‘doing everything’ to be fit for Ashes opener

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia captain Pat Cummins insists he will be doing everything he can to be fit for the first Ashes test in late November, saying it would be "devastating" to miss out on the Perth clash against England.

The 32-year-old pace bowler has been ruled out of upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand and India after scans revealed signs of lumbar bone stress in his back.

"(I'm) confident we'll do the rehab right and give it a good crack," Cummins told reporters in Brisbane. "This far out it's hard to know, but we're trying to make sure we're doing everything right to be right for Perth.

"It's a big Ashes series, it doesn't get much bigger, so you're willing to be aggressive and take a few risks to try to play as much of the tests as you can."

open image in gallery Pat Cummins has emerged as a possible injury doubt for the Ashes ( Getty )

Cummins said he had been taking it easy since returning sore from Australia's 3-0 test triumph over West Indies in June and July.

"With bone injuries, you really just want to settle it down," he said.

"I'm still doing a bit of gym, but no real running, no bowling. Get that right and then we'll build up to the summer. We've got loads of time, there's about 12 weeks until the first test. We'll see how the next little bit pans out."

Cummins said his experience should help him hit the ground running when he does get the okay from medical staff to return to bowling.

"At this stage of my career I feel like I can probably get up to speed a bit quicker than when I was 18 or 19," he added.

"I'm pretty confident even if I don't get a chance to play a (Sheffield) Shield game, I can get up to speed."

Australia begin the defence of the Ashes at Perth Stadium on November 21 with further tests in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney in December and January.

Reuters