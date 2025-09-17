Australia boss casts doubt on Pat Cummins’ ability to play full role in Ashes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia captain Pat Cummins may not be fit enough to play a full part in this winter’s Ashes, with head coach Andrew McDonald admitting his recent back problems are “not ideal”.

Cummins is integral to his side’s hopes against England, both as leader of the team and the pace attack, but is currently sidelined with back problems.

McDonald is trying to remain optimistic about his skipper’s prospects but stopped short of predicting he would be able to line up in all five games, with the series kicking off in Perth on November 21.

Instead, McDonald appears to be banking on the seamer to make a big impact whenever he is ready to take the field.

“It’s not ideal. I’m not going to sit here and say that it’s ideal. He does have a lumbar bone stress issue there. So he’ll just work through what his return to play looks like,” McDonald told SEN Radio.

“We’re confident that he’s going to partake in the Ashes, I think to sensationalise that he’s not would be an overreaction.

“If it happened any closer then you’d have to be making sort of key decisions around what it all looks like, but we have got time.

“There’s a lot more information to come and I think everyone will probably live through that with the footage of him training and when he re-enters around the group.

“We look forward to our captain taking a significant part in the Ashes.”

Scott Boland has been the long-standing first reserve for the ‘big three’ quicks – Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood – while Steve Smith is already primed to step in as skipper if required.

“Steve Smith’s got a lot of captaincy experience. We haven’t really got to that conversation yet because there’s no finality or timeline on Patty,” McDonald added.

“I’m just thinking out loud here, I think Steve’s done it five or six times in the absence of Pat, so that would be an obvious person to step in, and we’d have great confidence in him.”