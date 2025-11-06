Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, is targeting a return to the Ashes series for the second Test in Brisbane, a day-nighter scheduled for 4 December, despite being ruled out of the opener in Perth due to a lower-back injury.

The fast bowler, who has been sidelined since July, has begun bowling multiple overs on a reduced run-up.

With Cummins absent from the first Test, Steve Smith will step in as skipper, while Scott Boland is expected to fill his spot in the pace attack.

Speaking in Sydney on Thursday, Cummins expressed optimism about his recovery. "That's the aim and we're building our plan to the second Test," he told reporters.

"It's probably not until you get a bit closer that you can really know where you're at. The good thing is that I'm pulling up well and the body is great. We're trying to keep that second Test as a live option. I'll have a really good bowl in Perth, and by then I'll know where I'm at."

open image in gallery Pat Cummins is stepping up his recovery from injury (Ben Whitley/PA) ( PA Wire )

Despite his eagerness to play, Cummins, a consistent presence in Ashes clashes since 2017-18, acknowledged uncertainty regarding his full involvement across the series due to the demanding schedule.

"I don't really want to commit to anything this far out. I'm pretty keen to play as much as I can," he stated.

"But realistically, if we have a big game and bowl 40 or 50 overs and then there's a game that starts a few days later, it might be a bridge too far."

The series features tight turnarounds, including a four-day gap between the third and fourth Tests, and another before the final Test.

Australia's squad for the first Test includes Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Boland, Sean Abbott, and Brendan Doggett as fast-bowling options.

The first Test gets underway on 21 November in Perth.