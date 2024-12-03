Pakistan bowler Sufiyan Muqeem takes record T20 figures to rout Zimbabwe

Your support helps us to tell the story
Spinner Sufiyan Muqeem took career-best figures of five wickets for three runs in 2.4 overs as Pakistan thrashed hosts Zimbabwe by 10 wickets to clinch the three-match Twenty20 International series with a game to spare in Bulawayo.
After electing to bat, Zimbabwe were bundled out for 57 in 12.4 overs, their lowest ever score in T20 matches, beating the 84 they scraped together in Sri Lanka in January.
The home side had a bright opening stand as Brian Bennett (21) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (16) put on 37 in 27 balls, but they lost 10 wickets for the addition of only 20 runs as left-arm wrist spinner Sufiyan ripped through their middle order.
Sufiyan’s figures were the best by any Pakistan bowler in T20I cricket, with the 25-year-old becoming only the third player from the country to take a five-for in the format.
Pakistan made light work of the chase and reached their target with 87 balls remaining and without the loss of a wicket.
Openers Saim Ayub scored 36 from 18 balls and Omair Yousuf 22 from 15 deliveries in Pakistan‘s largest ever win by number of balls remaining.
Pakistan won the first game of the series by 57 runs. The third and final fixture will be played at the same venue on Thursday.
