Pakistan agree to play against India at T20 World Cup after planned boycott

Pakistan’s government has reversed its boycott, confirming the highly anticipated T20 World Cup match against India will proceed this Sunday in Colombo.

The initial boycott followed Bangladesh’s expulsion from the tournament for refusing games in India.

Diplomatic efforts swiftly resolved the impasse. Appeals from Bangladesh Cricket Board chair Md. Aminul Islam (following talks with PCB and ICC) and discussions between Sri Lankan president Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging an "amicable resolution", led to the reversal.

The Pakistan government officially withdrew its boycott Monday evening, ensuring the tournament’s most lucrative fixture proceeds in the Sri Lankan capital.

A statement on X said: “In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan national cricket team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

open image in gallery Imad Wasim of Pakistan bats during the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup match against India ( Getty Images )

“This decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations.

“The Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan extend their best wishes to the ‘Men in Green’. We remain confident that our team will carry the spirit of sportsmanship and national pride onto the field as they compete for global glory.”

Media conglomerate JioStar paid three billion US dollars (£2.2bn) to screen all ICC tournaments from 2024 to 2027 in India, but that is predicated on there being at least one India-Pakistan tie each time.

The teams are therefore always put into the same first-round group in ODI and T20 World Cups, plus the Champions Trophy, although geopolitical tensions mean the contest is for now played on neutral ground.

Any absences of the fixture from global tournaments could threaten future revenues, likely leading to smaller nations being exposed as they are the most reliant on money distributed from the ICC.

Islam had said earlier in a statement: “We are deeply moved by Pakistan’s efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period. Long may our brotherhood flourish.

“Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem.”

The ICC, meanwhile, announced Bangladesh will not receive any “financial, sporting or administrative penalty” for their absence from the T20 World Cup, which is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The statement added Bangladesh will stage a yet-to-be-decided-upon ICC event between 2028 and the beginning of the 2031 50-over World Cup, which they are set to co-host alongside India.

ICC chief executive Sanjog Gupta said: “Bangladesh’s absence from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is regrettable, but it does not alter the ICC’s enduring commitment to Bangladesh as a core cricketing nation.

“Bangladesh remains a priority cricket ecosystem deserving of long-term investment in its development, competitiveness and global integration, and is not defined by short-term disruptions.”