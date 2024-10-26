Pakistan ‘found Bazball’s kryptonite’ as they put England into a spin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Nasser Hussain believes Pakistan “found the kryptonite to Bazball” during their series victory over England.

England were beaten by nine wickets before lunch on day three of the deciding Test after being spun out for 112.

Pakistan sealed victory in just 19 balls and finished in style with a huge six from captain Shan Masood.

England’s loss came after posting a mammoth 823 for seven declared on a flat pitch in the opening Test in Multan before being found wanting on spinning pitches in the final two matches of the series.

Former England captain Hussain said in his role as a Sky Sports pundit: “Congratulations to Pakistan for making that change.

“You felt they needed to – they lost six Tests in a row, Shan Masood himself had lost all six as captain, they were going nowhere, the fans and supporters were not happy.

“So they made a real, drastic change, new selectors, different pitches completely – as in they used the Multan pitch again, complete turner, came here, made it turn – and they found the kryptonite to Bazball.

“They have spinners of the highest quality. And they have players that play spin really well. So why wouldn’t you play on turning pitches? And what it’s done is it’s exposed England when the ball does spin.

“When it spins and when it’s gripping, England don’t play spin as well or bowl spin as well as Pakistan.”

And Hussain believes there should be concern over England’s performances over the series.

“Because the pitches have been so different from the first Test to the second and third, there’s no doubting scores should go down and spinners should go up,” he said.

“But the discrepancy with England is a concern, it shouldn’t be so drastic that you play so well on flat pitches and you can hit through the line, and the moment it then grips you can’t play like that, so you’re then a little bit lost.

“Three of your top six seem to be lost in those conditions.”

Hussain feels England’s struggles in Asia could be because the Test team’s main focus is always on winning the Ashes in Australia.

It can’t all be about one series every four years away from home. You’re almost not taking Pakistan or India seriously, you’ve got to be across the board. Former England captain Nasser Hussain

“All you ever hear about is the Ashes, the Ashes away,” Hussain added.

“We play so many series away before the Ashes, the conditions here are so different from Australia.

“So even someone like Zak Crawley, Zak’s position should come under threat, but when I say that people say ‘he’ll be alright in Australia’.

“That doesn’t matter here this month, how’re you going to play this month?

“It can’t all be about one series every four years away from home. You’re almost not taking Pakistan or India seriously, you’ve got to be across the board.”