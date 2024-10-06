Brendon McCullum ready for tough test from Pakistan and ‘rocking hot’ conditions

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Brendon McCullum has warned England will have their work cut out replicating their previous success in Pakistan, particularly in the “rocking hot” conditions in Multan.

On their last visit in 2022, McCullum’s first tour as head coach, they claimed a historic 3-0 success and became the first ever away side to claim a 3-0 series win in the country.

Having won just two of their previous 24 Tests in Pakistan, it was a remarkable result and one that raises expectations of a repeat performance over the coming weeks.

The hosts are doing their best to appear vulnerable, coming in on a losing streak of five in a row, but McCullum is expecting a stern examination.

“What we achieved a couple of years ago was immense and we’re very proud of that achievement but if we look at the history of touring teams here in Pakistan, it is probably an outlier rather than anything else,” he said.

“We’re very realistic as we come to the series, that we’re going to have to play well against a very proud sporting nation. Pakistan in their own conditions, as history would suggest, is a bloody tough ask.

“They’re going to be fiercely competitive to knock us over as well. It’s not going to be easy.”

The heat is likely to be a big factor, with temperatures around 40 degrees expected and sure to test the resilience of players who arrived from autumnal England less than a week ago.

The 2022 series took place in December, with more accommodating temperatures, and McCullum’s men will be battling the demands of the climate as much as the skills of the opposition.

“It’s rocking hot for a start,” said McCullum, whose side began their acclimatisation with the now customary rounds of golf at their on-site course and have followed up with three days of sapping workouts at the stadium.

“I think it was about 20 degrees last time we came here. We had jumpers on in the morning and it chilled off at night time. The overhead conditions are a little bit more extreme, so that’s going to present its own challenges.

“The first couple of days we got here, when we were out on the golf course it was very hot, very challenging to hold on to your club so that was one of our biggest concerns. But since then we seem to have got used to it.

“The guys now are passing comment that it feels a lot cooler and they’re not sweating as much. We’re trying to do all the right things in terms of keeping guys’ core temperatures down and ready to get out there and we’re confident we’ll get that under control.”

Bowling smart and getting the most out of the surface will be crucial when it comes to limiting their time under the sun, leading to some raised eyebrows about the absence of bowling consultant James Anderson from the early days of the tour.

Anderson was outstanding here two years ago but has since been nudged into retirement and will not join the backroom team until day two of the first Test due to his involvement in the Pro-Am Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

McCullum was unconcerned about the diary clash, adding: “It’s an incredible sign that two months after taking up a role in the coaching staff everyone (in the media) is desperately missing him.

“We have no concerns that Jimmy is over there swinging the clubs. I actually thought he’d miss the cut so he’d get here earlier but he’s playing a little bit better! For us it’s not an issue whatsoever.

“In the world we live in now the communication is easy, right? He’s been in regular contact with the guys. He’s doing a great job.

“It’s a really impressive development from him to go from playing to be in a position where he’s delivering so much for us.”