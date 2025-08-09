Oval Invincibles claim crushing nine-wicket victory over Manchester Originals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Will Jacks and Tawanda Muyeye shared an opening partnership of 114 as Oval Invincibles continued their Hundred title defence with a crushing nine-wicket victory over Manchester Originals.

Jacks smashed 61 off 26 balls, while Muyeye ended unbeaten on 59 from 28 deliveries as the Invincibles won with 43 balls to spare to register a second consecutive success.

After Jacks was caught by Scott Currie off the bowling of Lewis Gregory, Jordan Cox finished the job with a pull shot over backward square leg for four.

In terms of balls remaining, the Originals' defeat was the joint second heaviest in the history of the men's competition. Birmingham Phoenix last year beat Northern Superchargers with 61 balls to spare.

Captain Phil Salt (41) top-scored for the away side, who were all out for 128 at the Oval, with Invincibles spinner Rashid Khan taking three for 19.

In the women's competition, reigning champions London Spirit claimed a dramatic two-run win over Welsh Fire in a rematch of the 2024 final.

Fire required seven runs from the last five deliveries in pursuit of 125 but ended on 122 for five after Spirit bowler Grace Harris held her nerve, including having Georgia Elwiss caught by Charlie Dean on the final ball.

Before stumbling with the finish line in sight, the hosts had been in control of their chase at 101 for two, with England opener Sophia Dunkley making 36 and Jess Jonassen contributing 29 at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Charli Knott struck 47 off 33 balls in Spirit's total of 124, with Fire bowlers Freya Davies and Katie Levick taking three wickets apiece.

Manchester Originals held their nerve to claim a nail-biting two-run victory over Oval Invincibles.

Originals captain Beth Mooney hit 70 off 45 balls in a total of 139 for six after the visitors were put into bat.

The Invincibles lost just three wickets but fell short of victory, despite Meg Lanning's 56 and 33 from fellow opener Lauren Winfield-Hill.

