Ollie Pope puts champions Surrey in control against Hampshire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An unbeaten half-century by Ollie Pope helped Surrey gain the upper-hand over Hampshire on day two of their Rothesay County Championship fixture.

Reigning champions Surrey had endured a tough first day at Kia Oval after a battling draw at Essex earlier this month but dismissed Hampshire for 219 to establish a potentially crucial 34-run first-innings lead.

Dan Worrall led the way with three for 37, including Tom Prest for 44, and it was soon over to the batters as Pope enjoyed a much-needed return to form with 56 not out to help Surrey close on 136 for one with a healthy 170-run lead.

Paul Walter, Jordan Cox and Matt Critchley registered fifties for Essex to help them reach 301 for five at Chelmsford after they dismissed Nottinghamshire for 347 at the start of second day.

A 123-run partnership for the third wicket between Walter, who hit 76 at the top of the order, and England hopeful Cox (82) was followed by 50 not out from Critchley.

Yorkshire are on course for a first win back in Division One after four wickets from Ben Coad helped them dismiss Worcestershire for 162 at Headingley.

After Jordan Thompson was able to help Yorkshire add 31 runs to their overnight score to reach 456, Coad’s four for 39 skittled Worcestershire inside 67 overs before the home side finished on 61 for one.

Tom Haines’ 117 not out pressed home Sussex’s position of strength against Somerset despite a brief fightback from James Rew.

Rew hit an unbeaten 80 to help Somerset recover from 62 for five to post 201 before Haines blitzed a century to ensure Sussex closed day two on 246 for one and a 339-run lead.

Warwickshire were restricted to 287 for eight at Chester-le-Street after Daniel Hogg claimed three for 60 for Durham.

It could have been worse for Warwickshire after they were reduced to 157 for six, but Kai Smith hit 79 and Michael Booth added an unbeaten 50.

Lancashire are up against it despite a half-century by Keaton Jennings in their Division Two fixture at home to Northamptonshire.

Lewis McManus struck 95 earlier in the day to help Northamptonshire make 495, with Tom Hartley taking three wickets, before Lancashire closed on 139 for four.

Bowlers remain on top in Canterbury, but Middlesex have built up a 226-run lead after Kent were dismissed for 218 on day two.

Middlesex made a strong start to their second innings with Stephen Eskinazi hitting 57 before an unbeaten 73 by Ben Geddes helped them finish on 222 for six.

Martin Andersson struck 101 not out to help Derbyshire fight back at Leicestershire.

After Logan van Beek helped Leicestershire post 484, he claimed three wickets to reduce Derbyshire to 139 for six before Andersson led a valiant response to help the visitors reach 346 for eight.

Glamorgan face an uphill battle to save their match at Gloucestershire after they finished day two trailing by 400 runs.

Gloucestershire improved their overnight score from 363 for three to 546 before 50 by Glamorgan captain Sam Northeast saw them make 146 for three in reply.